Potter leads Utah Tech against Abilene Christian after 29-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-11, 4-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-9, 2-4 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-11, 4-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-9, 2-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces Abilene Christian after Ethan Potter scored 29 points in Utah Tech’s 102-91 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Rich Smith averaging 4.7.

The Trailblazers are 4-4 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Abilene Christian scores 71.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 74.2 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Abilene Christian gives up.

The Wildcats and Trailblazers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Potter is scoring 16.7 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.