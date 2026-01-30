Potter and the Utah Tech Trailblazers visit conference foe Tarleton State

Utah Tech Trailblazers (12-11, 5-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-10, 2-6 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (12-11, 5-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-10, 2-6 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Tarleton State and Utah Tech square off on Saturday.

The Texans have gone 8-3 in home games. Tarleton State is second in the WAC scoring 79.0 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 5-4 in conference games. Utah Tech has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 77.1 points per game, 2.3 more than the 74.8 Tarleton State gives up to opponents.

The Texans and Trailblazers face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dior Johnson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 56.4% from beyond the arc. Camron McDowell is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Ethan Potter is averaging 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.