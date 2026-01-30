Portland takes home win streak into matchup with San Diego

San Diego Toreros (9-14, 2-8 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-10, 6-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (9-14, 2-8 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-10, 6-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts San Diego trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Pilots have gone 8-2 in home games. Portland is fourth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Toreros are 2-8 against conference opponents. San Diego is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game San Diego allows. San Diego’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Portland has given up to its opponents (38.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Rodriguez averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Dyani Ananiev is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kylie Ray is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Toreros. Hallie Rhodes is averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.