Portland State visits Johnson and Idaho

Portland State Vikings (12-5, 6-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-7, 4-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Portland State after Biko Johnson scored 20 points in Idaho’s 86-76 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 7-1 in home games. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 13.4 assists per game led by Kolton Mitchell averaging 3.6.

The Vikings are 6-0 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 16.9 assists per game led by Jaylin Henderson averaging 6.4.

Idaho makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Portland State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Idaho gives up.

The Vandals and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Vandals. Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 17.9 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

