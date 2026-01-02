Portland State visits Idaho State following Henderson’s 34-point outing

Portland State Vikings (7-5, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (7-5, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Idaho State after Jaylin Henderson scored 34 points in Portland State’s 95-90 overtime win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 5-1 at home. Idaho State averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Vikings are 1-0 in Big Sky play. Portland State scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Idaho State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Portland State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The Bengals and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Caleb Van De Griend is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Terri Miller Jr. is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Henderson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

