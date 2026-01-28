Portland State hosts Montana following Miller’s 29-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (12-9, 6-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (13-5, 7-0 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (12-9, 6-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (13-5, 7-0 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces Montana after Terri Miller Jr. scored 29 points in Portland State’s 69-66 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Vikings have gone 7-1 in home games. Portland State is the leader in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 6-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Portland State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Money Williams is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

