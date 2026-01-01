Portland State faces Weber State after Miller’s 22-point showing

Portland State Vikings (6-5) at Weber State Wildcats (6-7) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5;…

Portland State Vikings (6-5) at Weber State Wildcats (6-7)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Weber State after Terri Miller Jr. scored 22 points in Portland State’s 63-61 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky with 15.6 assists per game led by Tijan Saine averaging 4.1.

The Vikings are 2-4 on the road. Portland State averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Weber State averages 83.5 points, 13.0 more per game than the 70.5 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Weber State allows.

The Wildcats and Vikings square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Whiting is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miller is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

