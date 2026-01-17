Portland State defeats Northern Arizona 63-52

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keyon Kensie had 20 points in Portland State’s 63-52 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday. Kensie…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keyon Kensie had 20 points in Portland State’s 63-52 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Kensie had eight rebounds for the Vikings (11-5, 5-0 Big Sky Conference). Terri Miller Jr. scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line, adding five rebounds and four steals. Jaylin Henderson shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, to finish with 10 points.

Karl Markus Poom finished with 11 points for the Lumberjacks (6-13, 0-6). Northern Arizona also got 11 points and four assists from Brennan Peterson, and Arne Osojnik had eight points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Lumberjacks’ sixth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.