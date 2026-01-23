Portland State defeats Eastern Washington 65-61

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s 22 points helped Portland State defeat Eastern Washington 65-61 on Thursday night. It…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s 22 points helped Portland State defeat Eastern Washington 65-61 on Thursday night.

It was the sixth victory in a row for the Vikings.

Miller added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Vikings (12-5, 6-0 Big Sky Conference). Tre-Vaughn Minott scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added five rebounds. Keyon Kensie had 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

Isaiah Moses led the way for the Eagles (4-15, 2-4) with 22 points. Alton Hamilton IV added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

