Portland hosts Oregon State following Foxwell’s 27-point game

Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 2-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-10, 1-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Oregon State after Joel Foxwell scored 27 points in Portland’s 90-89 overtime win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Pilots are 8-4 in home games. Portland gives up 81.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 2-3 against WCC opponents. Oregon State ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Portland makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Oregon State averages 70.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 81.3 Portland allows to opponents.

The Pilots and Beavers face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foxwell is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Pilots. Cameron Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Josiah Lake is averaging 13 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

