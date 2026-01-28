Porter, Southern Jaguars to visit Pegues, Jackson State Lady Tigers

Southern Jaguars (10-8, 6-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (5-14, 3-4 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Jaguars (10-8, 6-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (5-14, 3-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhema Pegues and Jackson State host DeMya Porter and Southern in SWAC action Thursday.

The Lady Tigers are 2-5 in home games. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Mikayla Brown leads the Lady Tigers with 7.3 boards.

The Jaguars are 6-1 in SWAC play. Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Jackson State is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Southern allows to opponents. Southern’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Lady Tigers and Jaguars match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leianya Massenat is shooting 37.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Lady Tigers. Pegues is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Zaria Hurston is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Porter is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

