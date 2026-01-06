Porter leads Winthrop against South Carolina Upstate after 25-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (8-8, 1-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-11, 0-2 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (8-8, 1-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-11, 0-2 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays South Carolina Upstate after Amourie Porter scored 25 points in Winthrop’s 59-55 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 4-3 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate leads the Big South with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Vera Soderblom averaging 4.1.

The Eagles have gone 1-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is sixth in the Big South with 11.5 assists per game led by Cori Lard averaging 3.2.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

The Spartans and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aubrie Kierscht is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10 points. Cassie Gallagher is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Porter is averaging 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Madison Ruff is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

