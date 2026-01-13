Porter leads No. 22 Clemson against Boston College after 26-point performance

Boston College Eagles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-3, 4-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Boston College Eagles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-3, 4-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -15.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Clemson hosts Boston College after Jestin Porter scored 26 points in Clemson’s 76-61 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tigers are 8-0 on their home court. Clemson has a 12-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 0-3 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Shaw averaging 4.8.

Clemson makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Boston College has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Porter is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 32.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.