Porter leads Clemson against No. 24 SMU after 21-point showing

SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-3, 2-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-3, 2-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts No. 24 SMU after Jestin Porter scored 21 points in Clemson’s 73-68 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. Clemson is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 1-0 in conference play. SMU has a 10-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Clemson scores 78.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 76.9 SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Porter is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.