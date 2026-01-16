Porter and Winthrop host Radford

Radford Highlanders (10-9, 2-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (10-9, 3-2 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (10-9, 2-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (10-9, 3-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Radford after Amourie Porter scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 100-79 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South with 11.4 assists per game led by Cori Lard averaging 2.8.

The Highlanders have gone 2-2 against Big South opponents. Radford is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Winthrop’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Radford allows. Radford’s 36.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The Eagles and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Madison Ruff is averaging 11.6 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Joi Williams is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Highlanders. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.