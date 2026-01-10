Pope, Swain and Mark come up big as Texas stuns No. 13 Alabama 92-88 in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 28 points, Dailyn Swain added 18 and a huge block in the waning…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 28 points, Dailyn Swain added 18 and a huge block in the waning seconds, and Texas stunned No. 13 Alabama 92-88 on Saturday night for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season.

Tramon Mark also scored 18 for the Longhorns (10-6, 1-2 SEC), who avoided a three-game skid to open league play. Mark’s layup with 23 seconds remaining gave Texas some cushion in crunch time.

Pope closed it out by making four consecutive free throws. Pope and Swain played with four fouls apiece down the stretch. Pope finished with six of the team’s 10 3-pointers, and Swain grabbed eight rebounds.

The biggest play of the game came when Swain blocked Aden Holloway’s drive to the basket in a three-point game in the final minute. Pope got the loose ball and was perfect from the line.

Texas started the second half with a 20-8 run that opened up a 13-point lead the Longhorns never relinquished. Alabama cut it to 75-74 with a little more than 5 minutes to play but couldn’t get over the hump and lost for the second time this week.

Labaron Philon led the Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2) with 21 points and five assists, but he also had five turnovers. Holloway added 18 points and Taylor Bol Bowen chipped in 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. But Bowen’s effort wasn’t enough to prevent Texas from outrebounding Alabama 48-38.

Up next

Texas hosts No. 11 Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Alabama plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

