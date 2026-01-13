Pope and Texas host No. 0 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0, 3-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (10-6, 1-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0, 3-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (10-6, 1-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays No. 0 Vanderbilt after Jordan Pope scored 28 points in Texas’ 92-88 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Longhorns are 7-2 in home games. Texas averages 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Commodores have gone 3-0 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 13-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

Texas makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Vanderbilt averages 17.9 more points per game (93.0) than Texas gives up (75.1).

The Longhorns and Commodores meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailyn Swain is averaging 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Pope is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler is averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 89.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

