Poock leads Murray State against Drake

Drake Bulldogs (4-10, 3-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-2, 4-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (4-10, 3-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-2, 4-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Drake after Halli Poock scored 30 points in Murray State’s 75-71 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Racers have gone 7-0 at home. Murray State leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks paces the Racers with 11.9 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 against MVC opponents. Drake gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Murray State scores 84.3 points, 7.0 more per game than the 77.3 Drake allows. Drake averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Murray State gives up.

The Racers and Bulldogs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Currie-Jelks is averaging 20.2 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Racers. Poock is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Hawthorne is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Abbie Aalsma is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 86.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.