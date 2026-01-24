Poock leads Murray State against Drake after 21-point game

Murray State Racers (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-12, 5-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-12, 5-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces Drake after Halli Poock scored 21 points in Murray State’s 89-74 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-6 in home games. Drake averages 18.1 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Ava Hawthorne with 3.1.

The Racers are 7-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State is eighth in the MVC allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Drake scores 70.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.5 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 6.7 more points per game (83.7) than Drake allows to opponents (77.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Aalsma is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Grace Knutson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Poock averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 18.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

