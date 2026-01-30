Pittsburgh visits No. 22 Clemson following overtime win against Wake Forest

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-12, 2-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (17-4, 7-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-12, 2-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (17-4, 7-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits No. 22 Clemson after the Panthers took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 80-76 in overtime.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. Clemson scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-6 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Clemson’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Clemson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is shooting 65.3% and averaging 12.0 points for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Corhen is averaging 12.2 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers. Roman Siulepa is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.