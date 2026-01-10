Pittsburgh visits No. 10 Louisville after Hagans’ 24-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-9, 1-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 5-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-9, 1-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 5-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits No. 10 Louisville after Theresa Hagans Jr. scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 64-61 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Cardinals have gone 10-2 at home. Louisville averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 13-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 1-3 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

Louisville makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Pittsburgh averages 62.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the 58.9 Louisville allows.

The Cardinals and Panthers match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 assists. Skylar Jones is shooting 49.4% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Mikayla Johnson is averaging 12.1 points for the Panthers. Hagans is averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

