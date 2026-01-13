Pittsburgh plays Georgia Tech following Cummings’ 29-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-7, 1-3 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-7, 1-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Georgia Tech after Brandin Cummings scored 29 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-72 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-2 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-3 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Georgia Tech scores 76.0 points, 6.4 more per game than the 69.6 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Chas Kelley III is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damarco Minor is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

