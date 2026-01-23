Pittsburgh hosts No. 21 Duke after Nelson’s 23-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (13-6, 8-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-13, 1-7 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Duke Blue Devils (13-6, 8-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-13, 1-7 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Duke visits Pittsburgh after Riley Nelson scored 23 points in Duke’s 93-46 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Panthers have gone 6-6 in home games. Pittsburgh allows 67.7 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 8-0 in conference play. Duke is sixth in the ACC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Pittsburgh averages 61.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 61.2 Duke allows. Duke has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ashlon Jackson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Toby Fournier is averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

