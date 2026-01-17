Pittsburgh hosts Brown and SMU

SMU Mustangs (7-11, 0-6 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-11, 1-5 ACC) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces…

SMU Mustangs (7-11, 0-6 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-11, 1-5 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Pittsburgh after Anaya Brown scored 22 points in SMU’s 79-42 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Panthers are 6-5 on their home court. Pittsburgh averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mustangs have gone 0-6 against ACC opponents. SMU ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Pittsburgh’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 64.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 66.1 Pittsburgh allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Mustangs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Johnson is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Panthers. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Kyla Deck is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 steals. Zahra King is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.