Pitts, Houston Cougars take on the Kansas State Wildcats

Houston Cougars (6-12, 0-7 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-9, 3-3 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TK Pitts and Houston visit Taryn Sides and Kansas State in Big 12 play Wednesday.

The Wildcats are 4-5 on their home court. Kansas State scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-7 against Big 12 opponents. Houston gives up 70.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.5 points per game.

Kansas State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Houston allows to opponents. Houston averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Kansas State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sides is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Wildcats. Jordan Speiser is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyndall Hunter is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.2 points. Pitts is averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

