Pitts, Houston Cougars square off against the No. 17 Texas Tech Lady Raiders

Houston Cougars (6-10, 0-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (18-0, 5-0 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (6-10, 0-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (18-0, 5-0 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TK Pitts and Houston visit Jalynn Bristow and No. 17 Texas Tech in Big 12 play Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders have gone 10-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 15-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 0-5 in Big 12 play. Houston is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

Texas Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Houston gives up. Houston scores 7.6 more points per game (60.9) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (53.3).

The Lady Raiders and Cougars match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bristow is averaging 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lady Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyndall Hunter averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Pitts is averaging nine points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.