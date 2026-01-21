Pinion leads South Florida against UAB after 21-point game

South Florida Bulls (11-7, 3-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 3-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (11-7, 3-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 3-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits UAB after Joseph Pinion scored 21 points in South Florida’s 86-85 overtime loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Blazers are 6-5 in home games. UAB averages 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-2 in AAC play. South Florida leads the AAC with 17.4 assists. CJ Brown leads the Bulls with 5.2.

UAB makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). South Florida averages 15.2 more points per game (90.2) than UAB gives up (75.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Chatman is averaging 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Blazers. Chance Westry is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Izaiyah Nelson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulls. Pinion is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 89.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.