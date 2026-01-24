Pierre scores career-high 25, reaches 1,000 points in TCU’s 97-90 win over Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre scored a career-high 25 points, Xavier Edmonds added 23, and TCU defeated Baylor 97-90…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre scored a career-high 25 points, Xavier Edmonds added 23, and TCU defeated Baylor 97-90 on Saturday night.

The Horned Frogs (13-7, 3-4 Big 12) rode a strong second half to the win, outscoring Baylor 59-52 after heading to halftime tied at 38. Pierre scored 14 in the second half, reaching 1,000 career points in the process.

Edmonds scored five points during a 7-0 TCU run that stretched the lead to 17, their largest of the night, with seven minutes remaining. Baylor cut the lead to single-digits late but couldn’t complete the comeback, as Edmonds hit six straight free throws with under a minute remaining.

TCU shot 52% from the floor and 46% from 3-point range, and hit 26 of 32 free throws. The Horned Frogs scored 44 points in the paint and led for 25:09, taking the lead for good with 15:14 remaining in the second half during a 9-0 run.

The Bears (11-8, 1-6) were paced by Isaac Williams and Tounde Yessoufou, who each scored 21 points before fouling out. Cameron Carr added 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Sophomore forward David Punch was a late scratch for TCU due to illness. He leads the team with averages of 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Up next

TCU hosts Houston on Wednesday.

Baylor visits Cincinnati on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.