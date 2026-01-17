Pierce scores 20, Presbyterian defeats Gardner-Webb 92-55

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce had 20 points in Presbyterian’s 92-55 win against Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Pierce had…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce had 20 points in Presbyterian’s 92-55 win against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Pierce had 13 rebounds for the Blue Hose (10-10, 3-2 Big South Conference). Triston Wilson scored 19 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line with six assists and four steals. Jaylen Peterson shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-18, 0-5) were led by Spence Sims, who posted 10 points. The loss was the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.