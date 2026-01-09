Pierce, Presbyterian Blue Hose take on the Longwood Lancers

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-9, 1-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (9-9, 1-2 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-9, 1-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (9-9, 1-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacoi Hutchinson and Longwood host Jonah Pierce and Presbyterian in Big South action.

The Lancers have gone 6-2 in home games. Longwood is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Hose are 1-1 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

Longwood’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Longwood allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hutchinson is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Elijah Tucker is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Carl Parrish averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Pierce is shooting 57.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.