Pierce leads Presbyterian against Radford after 25-point performance

Radford Highlanders (12-11, 5-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-12, 4-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Radford after Jonah Pierce scored 25 points in Presbyterian’s 84-81 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Blue Hose have gone 8-2 at home. Presbyterian is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 against Big South opponents. Radford is seventh in the Big South with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 2.3.

Presbyterian’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Radford allows. Radford averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Presbyterian gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierce is averaging 16.4 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dennis Parker Jr. is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

