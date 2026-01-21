Pierce has 21, Presbyterian beats Charleston Southern 87-83

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce scored 21 points as Presbyterian beat Charleston Southern 87-83 on Wednesday. Pierce also contributed…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce scored 21 points as Presbyterian beat Charleston Southern 87-83 on Wednesday.

Pierce also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Blue Hose (11-10, 4-2 Big South Conference). Carl Parrish shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 20 points. Josh Pickett had 17 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 10 from the line.

The Buccaneers (11-10, 2-4) were led by A’lahn Sumler, who recorded 26 points and six assists. Brycen Blaine added 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for Charleston Southern. Jesse Hafemeister finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

