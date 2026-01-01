Phillips, Stetson Hatters to visit Williams, North Alabama Lions

Stetson Hatters (4-9) at North Alabama Lions (5-6) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under…

Stetson Hatters (4-9) at North Alabama Lions (5-6)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: ASUN foes North Alabama and Stetson face off on Thursday.

The Lions are 3-1 in home games. North Alabama is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hatters are 0-7 on the road. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN allowing 80.7 points while holding opponents to 49.0% shooting.

North Alabama averages 70.7 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 80.7 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 68.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.5 North Alabama gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte Bacchus is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Corneilous Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

