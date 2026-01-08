Phillips scores 30 as Stetson downs Lipscomb 91-83

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jamie Phillips Jr. put up 30 points as Stetson beat Lipscomb 91-83 on Thursday. Phillips had…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jamie Phillips Jr. put up 30 points as Stetson beat Lipscomb 91-83 on Thursday.

Phillips had six rebounds and six assists for the Hatters (6-10, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jake Johnson scored 13 points, shooting 2 for 9 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Ethan Copeland had 12 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

Grant Asman led the way for the Bisons (9-7, 2-1) with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ethan Duncan added 14 points off the bench for Lipscomb. Charlie Williams also had 11 points.

The Hatters took a commanding 46-28 lead into the half after runs of 10 and 11-2.

