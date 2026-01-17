Phillips puts up 19 as Lafayette downs Holy Cross 74-55

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Phillips scored 19 points as Lafayette beat Holy Cross 74-55 on Saturday. Phillips shot 8…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Phillips scored 19 points as Lafayette beat Holy Cross 74-55 on Saturday.

Phillips shot 8 of 12, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc for the Leopards (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League). Caleb Williams scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Shareef Jackson had 15 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

Tyler Boston led the Crusaders (8-11, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Joe Nugent added 16 points and two steals for Holy Cross.

Lafayette took the lead for good with 18:14 left in the first half. The score was 37-27 at halftime, with Phillips racking up 14 points. Lafayette extended its lead to 64-44 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 12 points in the second half to close out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

