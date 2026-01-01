Live Radio
Phillips’ 29 lead Stetson over North Alabama 70-67

The Associated Press

January 1, 2026, 3:54 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jamie Phillips Jr. had 29 points in Stetson’s 70-67 victory against North Alabama on Thursday.

Phillips had nine rebounds for the Hatters (5-9, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Donte Bacchus finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (5-7, 0-1). Canin Jefferson added 17 points and three steals for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

