Pettigrew, Valparaiso Beacons to visit Orme, Belmont Bruins

Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-3, 5-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-3, 5-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays Valparaiso in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Bruins are 6-2 in home games. Belmont scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Beacons are 2-4 in conference matchups. Valparaiso has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Belmont averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Scharnowski is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rakim Chaney is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 9.9 points. Owen Dease is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.