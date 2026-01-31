Pettigrew, Hopoi lead Valparaiso to 76-72 OT win over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — JT Pettigrew scored 17 points, and Carter Hopoi added six in overtime as Valparaiso knocked…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — JT Pettigrew scored 17 points, and Carter Hopoi added six in overtime as Valparaiso knocked off Indiana State 76-72 on Saturday.

Pettigrew added nine rebounds for the Beacons (11-11, 5-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Owen Dease scored 16 points, shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 2 of 3 from the line. Hopoi shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3-for-6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Sycamores (9-14, 2-10) were led in scoring by Derek Vorst, who finished with 14 points and two blocks. Xavier Hall and Camp Wagner each added 11 points for Indiana State, respectively.

Pettigrew scored seven points in the first half for Valparaiso, who trailed 37-27 at halftime. Valparaiso outscored Indiana State by 10 points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 66-66. Hopoi hit his only shot from the field and went 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for six points to seal the overtime win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.