Peterson leads Northern Arizona against Montana after 23-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Montana after Brennan Peterson scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 112-60 victory against the Benedictine at Mesa Redhawks.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-4 at home. Montana is 3-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lumberjacks are 0-5 in road games. Northern Arizona averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Montana scores 80.9 points, 7.4 more per game than the 73.5 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 75.2 points per game, 0.4 more than the 74.8 Montana allows to opponents.

The Grizzlies and Lumberjacks face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is shooting 49.7% and averaging 18.2 points for the Grizzlies. Tyler Isaak is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zack Davidson is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

