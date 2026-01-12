Peterson leads No. 22 Kansas against No. 3 Iowa State after 23-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Kansas hosts No. 3 Iowa State after Darryn Peterson scored 23 points in Kansas’ 86-75 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 on their home court. Kansas is sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Cyclones have gone 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 11-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Kansas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Kansas gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Peterson is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Jefferson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 86.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

