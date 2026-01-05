Peterson leads No. 17 Kansas against TCU after 26-point outing

TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kansas hosts TCU after Darryn Peterson scored 26 points in Kansas’ 81-75 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Jayhawks have gone 5-1 in home games. Kansas is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs play their first true road game after going 11-3 to start the season. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 2.1.

Kansas averages 75.8 points, 11.2 more per game than the 64.6 TCU allows. TCU scores 14.9 more points per game (79.5) than Kansas allows to opponents (64.6).

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 13.4 points and 4.9 assists. Tre White is averaging 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

David Punch is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

