Peterson leads Kansas against Colorado after 26-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (13-5, 3-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 2-3 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (13-5, 3-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 2-3 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits Colorado after Darryn Peterson scored 26 points in Kansas’ 80-62 victory against the Baylor Bears.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-2 in home games. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 83.2 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Jayhawks are 3-2 in conference matchups. Kansas scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Colorado makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Kansas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Colorado gives up.

The Buffaloes and Jayhawks meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 15.8 points. Barrington Hargress is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Tre White is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Peterson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

