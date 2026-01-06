Peterson and No. 22 Kansas host TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Kansas takes on TCU after Darryn Peterson scored 26 points in Kansas’ 81-75 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Jayhawks are 5-1 in home games. Kansas has a 9-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Horned Frogs play their first true road game after going 11-3 to begin the season. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 2.1.

Kansas scores 75.8 points, 11.2 more per game than the 64.6 TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

David Punch is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

