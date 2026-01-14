Peters leads Bethune-Cookman against UAPB after 20-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-13, 1-2 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-10, 1-3 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-13, 1-2 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-10, 1-3 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on UAPB after Kailyn Peters scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 67-60 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-3 in home games. UAPB has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.3 turnovers per game.

UAPB’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.1 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The Golden Lions and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Indiya Bowen is averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 8.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Peters is averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 54.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.