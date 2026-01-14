Pepperdine wins 67-63 against Portland

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark’s 18 points helped Pepperdine defeat Portland 67-63 on Wednesday night. Clark added eight rebounds…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark’s 18 points helped Pepperdine defeat Portland 67-63 on Wednesday night.

Clark added eight rebounds for the Waves (6-14, 1-6 West Coast Conference). Styles Phipps had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line. Yonatan Levy had 11 points and finished 4 of 5 from the field. The victory snapped a six-game slide for the Waves.

Cameron Williams led the way for the Pilots (9-11, 2-5) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. James O’Donnell added 13 points for Portland. Joel Foxwell had 10 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Pepperdine went into halftime tied with Portland 32-32. David Mager scored eight points in the half. Phipps’ layup with 2:50 remaining in the second half gave Pepperdine the lead for good at 62-60.

