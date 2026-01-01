Pepperdine visits Santa Clara after Mahi’s 22-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (5-10, 0-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-4, 2-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pepperdine Waves (5-10, 0-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-4, 2-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pepperdine after Elijah Mahi scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 92-85 victory against the Portland Pilots.

The Broncos have gone 6-0 at home. Santa Clara has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Waves are 0-2 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

Santa Clara averages 81.5 points, 6.3 more per game than the 75.2 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Waves square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Graves is averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Mahi is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Cooley is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Waves. Aaron Clark is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

