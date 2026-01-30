Pepperdine visits Santa Clara after Hawkins’ 20-point game

Pepperdine Waves (13-9, 4-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-5, 8-2 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pepperdine Waves (13-9, 4-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-5, 8-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pepperdine after Ashley Hawkins scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 102-71 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos have gone 8-2 in home games. Santa Clara leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 38.7 boards. Sophie Glancey paces the Broncos with 7.0 rebounds.

The Waves have gone 4-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is fifth in the WCC scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Santa Clara makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Pepperdine averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glancey is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Broncos. Hawkins is averaging 15.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

Elli Guiney is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 14.7 points. Meghan Fiso is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

