Pepperdine visits Glass and Washington State

Pepperdine Waves (6-15, 1-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-13, 3-5 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-15, 1-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-13, 3-5 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Pepperdine after Aaron Glass scored 29 points in Washington State’s 96-92 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Cougars have gone 5-4 in home games. Washington State is eighth in the WCC scoring 75.7 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Waves are 1-7 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Washington State scores 75.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 75.9 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Washington State has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The Cougars and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerone Morton is averaging 7.8 points for the Cougars. Glass is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Styles Phipps is averaging 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.