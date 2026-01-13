Pepperdine hosts Portland after Williams’ 23-point game

Portland Pilots (9-10, 2-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-14, 0-6 WCC) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (9-10, 2-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-14, 0-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Pepperdine after Cameron Williams scored 23 points in Portland’s 82-76 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Waves have gone 4-7 at home. Pepperdine is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 2-4 in WCC play. Portland ranks seventh in the WCC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 3.6.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Pilots square off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Dozic is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.9 points. Styles Phipps is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Pilots. Joel Foxwell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

