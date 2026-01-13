Pepperdine hosts Portland after Williams’ 23-point game

Portland Pilots (9-10, 2-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-14, 0-6 WCC) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Pepperdine after Cameron Williams scored 23 points in Portland’s 82-76 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Waves are 4-7 in home games. Pepperdine has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pilots are 2-4 in conference games. Portland has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pepperdine is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Pilots face off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Cooley is averaging 12.7 points for the Waves. Styles Phipps is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Joel Foxwell is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 assists for the Pilots. Williams is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

